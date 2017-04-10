Chonda Pierce - 'Enough,' tonight (Apr. 25) only

Comedian-actor Chonda Pierce -"The Queen Of Clean"-recently stopped by the CCM Magazine offices in Nashville, TN to discuss her upcoming one-night-only Fathom Events movie experience Chonda Pierce: Enough , her buddy Mark Lowry , and some of her favorite movies of all-time. To watch the video on this page, please click the "play" button above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christ Community Music.