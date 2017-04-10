Billboard Music Awards 2017: Nominees...

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Nominees include Florida Georgia Line, Gucci Mane, Lionel Richie

22 hrs ago

Nominees for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards include, clockwise from top left, Florida Georgia Line, Gucci Mane, Lionel Riche and Casting Crowns. Nominees for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards were announced today, and five acts with Alabama ties are on the list.

