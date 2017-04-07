Author Anne Lamott: 'Mercy is our only hope'
Best-selling Christian author and patron saint of writers everywhere Anne Lamott didn't set out to write a book about mercy. Lamott simply realized when she heard the word "mercy," it had the power to change her day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC