As a Christian, I didn't realize why my Muslim classmates needed a prayer space of their own
In all my years as a student, I have never had a prayer room in my school or on my campus. Not in grade school, high school or in college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC