America is abandoning independent Christians in China
Men attend Sunday service at a makeshift, tin-roofed church in Youtong village, China, on Dec. 11, 2016. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Thomas Peter When Xi Jinping and Donald Trump had their first face-to-face meeting earlier this month in Mar-a-Lago, the plight of Christians in China could scarcely have been farther from either leader's mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Sat
|Yeti
|2
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Apr 16
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar '17
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC