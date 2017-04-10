America is abandoning independent Christians in China

Men attend Sunday service at a makeshift, tin-roofed church in Youtong village, China, on Dec. 11, 2016. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Thomas Peter When Xi Jinping and Donald Trump had their first face-to-face meeting earlier this month in Mar-a-Lago, the plight of Christians in China could scarcely have been farther from either leader's mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.