ACM Awards: Reba McEntire Performs 'Back to God' With Christian Artist Lauren Daigle

Country music superstar Reba McEntire was joined onstage by Christian music sensation Lauren Daigle for their new version of the song "Back to God" at the 52nd ACMs on Sunday night. Dressed in elegant gowns and belting a powerful duet, McEntire ended the performance vividly choked up over the song's meaningful lyrics.

