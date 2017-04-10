A year on, few answers from probe into Prince's death
In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Nearly a year after Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate, investigators still haven't interviewed a key associate nor asked a grand jury to investigate potential criminal charges, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith to Bring Christm... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Yeti
|2
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Never go back
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar '17
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC