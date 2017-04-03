32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival Headliners Include The Rance Allen ...

Celebrating the music style's deep Chicago roots with traditional choirs and contemporary urban gospel music, the free admission festival features local and national artists June 2-3 at the Chicago Cultural Center and in Millennium Park The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is pleased to announce the full lineup for the 32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival. The free admission festival happening June 2 3 in Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center will include the following headliners : The Rance Allen Group, Jonathan McReynolds with special guests Anthony Brown & Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, Malcolm Williams & Great Faith, a Tribute to Jessy Dixon and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chicago.