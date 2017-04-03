32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival Headliners Include The Rance Allen ...
Celebrating the music style's deep Chicago roots with traditional choirs and contemporary urban gospel music, the free admission festival features local and national artists June 2-3 at the Chicago Cultural Center and in Millennium Park The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is pleased to announce the full lineup for the 32nd Chicago Gospel Music Festival. The free admission festival happening June 2 3 in Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center will include the following headliners : The Rance Allen Group, Jonathan McReynolds with special guests Anthony Brown & Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, Malcolm Williams & Great Faith, a Tribute to Jessy Dixon and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Chicago.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|Mar 31
|red blood relative
|5
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC