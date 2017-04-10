1 Image

Effingham Herald

SPRINGFIELD If you like music, you will love this! "The Heart Behind the Music" show provides an up close, and personal insight into some of the greatest music ever written, and performances by some of the music industry's most talented musicians. Artists scheduled to appear April 22 at the Mars Theatre are John Ford Coley, Bill Champlin of pop/rock super group Chicago, and Lenny LeBlanc.

