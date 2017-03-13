Youngstown Scoring Stage composing quite the resume
In 2013, the Youngstown Scoring Stage was formed. The goal was to boost the local economy and give local professional musicians employment by performing, recording and producing soundtracks for films and commercials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC