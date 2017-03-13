Youngstown Scoring Stage composing qu...

Youngstown Scoring Stage composing quite the resume

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

In 2013, the Youngstown Scoring Stage was formed. The goal was to boost the local economy and give local professional musicians employment by performing, recording and producing soundtracks for films and commercials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar 9 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb 20 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC