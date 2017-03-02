World premiere video: Chris Tomlin's ...

World premiere video: Chris Tomlin's 'Home'

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

World premiere video: Chris Tomlin's 'Home' The video is set in the time frame that's after death but before heaven. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mxtEAp With more than 7 million albums and nearly 9 million digital tracks sold, multi-platinum selling Christian singer Chris Tomlin is one of Christian music's biggest stars.

