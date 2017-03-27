We Are Messengers release official st...

We Are Messengers release official statement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Christ Community Music

Many Christian music fans are aware of the news from this past Sunday that the band We Are Messengers was involved in a crash in their tour bus resulting in a catastrophic fire and total loss of all equipment and personal possessions. There have been a few social media posts from the band since that time, and today have released the official statement through their label, Word Entertainment : On Sunday, March 26, 2017, it is reported that just after 4:15 a.m., police were notified that a car with no lights on was stopped and stationary in the right-hand lane of I-75 North just south of Atlanta, GA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christ Community Music.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may... 7 hr peely 3
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar 9 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC