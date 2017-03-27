We Are Messengers release official statement

Many Christian music fans are aware of the news from this past Sunday that the band We Are Messengers was involved in a crash in their tour bus resulting in a catastrophic fire and total loss of all equipment and personal possessions. There have been a few social media posts from the band since that time, and today have released the official statement through their label, Word Entertainment : On Sunday, March 26, 2017, it is reported that just after 4:15 a.m., police were notified that a car with no lights on was stopped and stationary in the right-hand lane of I-75 North just south of Atlanta, GA.

