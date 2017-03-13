Twila Paris Defends Brother Indicted ...

Twila Paris Defends Brother Indicted for Bribery at Christian...

Read more: Christianity Today

"While the allegations made against Oren are to be taken seriously, we are confident once all the facts and the truth are made known, all will come to understand as we on the Board of Governance believe, that Oren has acted at all times with absolutely integrity and always in the best interests of Ecclesia College," stated the school's board of governance. "I am so blessed to have Oren as my brother and so grateful for his faithful service in God's Kingdom," she wrote on Facebook.

