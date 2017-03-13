Time was finally right for Steve Curtis Chapman to write a book...

Steven Curtis Chapman, shown at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards in October, will be in Spokane on Sunday for the Rock and Worship Roadshow. Rock and Worship Roadshow with Steven Curtis Chapman, Rend Collective, Francesca Battistelli, Passion, Family Force Five, Jordan Feliz, Urban Rescue, speaker Tony Wolf and host Carlos Whittaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.