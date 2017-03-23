TIME MAGAZINE DOES FOR TRUTH IN THE 21st CENTURY WHAT THEY DID FOR GOD IN THE 1960s: Time's latest cover is an update of their infamous, Nietzsche-inspired 1966 cover, "Is God Dead?" That issue was published the year before Henry Luce, its then-recently-retired conservative founder, who was the son of Christian missionaries , died, and the magazine was well on its way to abandoning Luce's original vision and readers .

