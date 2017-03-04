The Bulletin a " March 4

The African Children's Choir will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1450 W. Main St. There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted to support the relief and development programs of Music for Life, the parent organization of the choir. FORTVILLE - Revival services that began Wednesday continue at 7 p.m. today at Fortville Church of the Nazarene, 701 S. Maple St. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.