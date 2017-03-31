Still passionate after all these year...

Still passionate after all these years: Christian music singer to perform Sunday in Lawrence

Michael W. Smith, along with Love & The Outcome and Nathan Tasker, will be in concert in "The Revolution Tour" at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Lied Center at The University of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive in Lawrence. Love & The Outcome will open for Michael W. Smith in "The Revolution Tour" at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Lied Center in Lawrence.

