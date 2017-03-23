Slice of Life: March 24 to 31

The Creativ Festival takes place at Tradex on Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features vendors in sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, crafting and more. Also more than 70 hours of classes, seminars and free on-stage shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.