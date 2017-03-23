Sib Hashian, Beloved Boston Drummer, Collapses and Dies on Stage
Sib Hashian, a musician best known as the drummer for classic rock band Boston, collapsed and died while performing on board a cruise ship Wednesday night. According to TMZ, per Sib's son Adam, the veteran drummer was taking part in the Legends of Rock Cruise and was doing his typical thing on stage when he suddenly collapsed.
