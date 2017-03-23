Rhythm & Blues blessings: Decatur woman's album inspired by the sounds of hip-hop artists

Turning up the volume knob of the boom box, Larinda Donnell lay in the middle of the living room floor, soaking in the sounds of Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and Xscape. The soulful hip-hop vocals and rhythm and blues beats drew the then-teenager deeper into the music about broken hearts, young love, street living and two-timing men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.