Remembering Niebuhr, Champion of Truth against Ideologyby Alexandra...

An American Conscience: The Reinhold Niebuhr Story , a poignant, hour-long documentary, encapsulates the life and thought of an American theologian whose extensive writing and public work contributed to nearly every cultural and political debate in the middle decades of the 20th century. Niebuhr chose to wrestle with a wide swath of issues that plagued the country and the world during his lifetime - the First World War, racism and segregation in the inner cities of the American North, the rise of fascism and U.S. involvement in the Second World War, and the growing Communist threat.

