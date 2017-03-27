Release of Faith in Crisis
CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the April 19, 2017 release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle and the Barnes & Noble Nook of Faith in Crisis How God Shows Up When You Need Him Most by Jim and Shirley Carroll of Augusta, GA. Laurie Myers, author of The Shepherd's Song, The Lord is Their Shepherd, and Be Strong in the Lord says, "This exciting account of captivity in the Middle East will draw you in, and you will not be able to put it down.
