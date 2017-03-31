Prison Fellowship spearheads - Second...

Prison Fellowship spearheads - Second Chance Month' to help ex-convicts

19 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Casey Irwin, a formerly incarcerated woman from Minnesota, speaks at the launch of the first "Second Chance Month" in Washington, D.C., on March 30, 2017. RNS photo by Adelle M. Banks A national prison ministry is joining forces with conservative and liberal groups to call on church leaders and politicians to give former prisoners a second chance at normal lives.

