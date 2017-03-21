Princeton seminary taking some heat for honoring Redeemer's Tim Keller
Timothy Keller is the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, which he started in 1989. Screenshot from Vimeo Princeton Theological Seminary is facing criticism for its decision to honor the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC