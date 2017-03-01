Parables and Upliftv Interviews Renow...

Parables and Upliftv Interviews Renowned Christian Personalities at NRB

4 hrs ago

Contact: Jesus Pinango, 561-249-5228 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring content, and Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries, as well as a variety of ministries, are present at the NRB International Christian Media Convention Proclaim 17. During the convention, Parables and Upliftv are conducting uplifting and motivational interviews to well-known Christian personalities, ministers and authors. These sit-down conversations, hosted by Christian singer Tony LeBron, are focused on the latest projects and future plans of each guest.

