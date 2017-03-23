Night Ranger's Jack Blades and Brad Gillis Talk New Album, 'Don't Let Up'
It's been 35 years since Night Ranger released their guitar-driven debut, Dawn Patrol. The album ushered in the band's hook-laden, twin-guitar sound-a sound heard on songs like "Don't Tell Me You Love" and " Rock in America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC