Nick J. Townsend with the painting of...

Nick J. Townsend with the painting of him which hangs in Kidderminster Town Hall

Nick, frontman of long-running metal band WEAK13, said it was an honour to see his painting hanging in the bar of the Town Hall. Nick was responsible for organising weekly and monthly music nights at venues in Kidderminster in the early 2000's, as well as an annual rock festival at Kidderminster Town Hall.

