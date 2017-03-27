Music legends to rock Grand Rapids concert halls in April
While Grand Rapids already is renowned for being "Beer City," could the moniker "Music City" or "Great Performance City" be far behind? One can only hope, as a variety of musical groups -- from a symphony and chorus to rock and country bands -- step up to the mic at three prominent venues in Grand Rapids. Three months since opening, 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW, continues to wow music lovers in West Michigan with a steady stream of great acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC