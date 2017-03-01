Mixing glitter into ashes is an act o...

Mixing glitter into ashes is an act of profound love and respect

Read more: The Gazette

Rev. Elizabeth M. Edman, left, distributes glitter ashes near Stonewall Inn in New York City for Ash Wednesday on March 1, 2017. Photo courtesy of Cathy Renna NEW YORK When I shared the idea of mixing glitter with ashes on this Ash Wednesday, I would typically get one of three general responses: 1) "That is AWESOME!" 2) "Whaaaaaaaa ?" 3) "Ash Wednesday is a somber day of repentance, and glitter is inappropriate."

