Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother P...

Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play captures brotherhood

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 4 hrs ago, titled Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play captures brotherhood. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Storytellers: Doug and Sally Weatherston wrote the play, "Theo and His Brother Paul," which will be performed this evening in the Indiana Theatre.Tribune-Star/Mark Bennett Storytellers: Doug and Sally Weatherston wrote the play, "Theo and His Brother Paul," which will be performed this evening in the Indiana Theatre.Tribune-Star/Mark Bennett Months later, the two men ended up in the same room, by chance. An awkward moment.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#1 33 min ago
Where's Duke
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb 20 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb 14 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
News Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot... Dec '16 Rockstar 5
News Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16) Nov '16 narako 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC