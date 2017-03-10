Lubbock welcomes Christian-based award winning artist Jaci Velasquez with Nic Gonzales
Multi-award winning singer Jaci Velasquez and Nic Gonzales of the award-nominated group Salvador will perform April 2 at the Emmanuel Worship Center, 1102 70th St. Tickets to the 6 p.m. event range from $15 to $25 and admission for children 10 and younger is free. The husband and wife's Lubbock stop is part of her tour on the heels of the release of her album "Diamonds," and two faith-based films titled "The Encounter" and "Jerusalem Countdown."
