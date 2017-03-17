Kenyan bus ambush in which Muslims shielded Christians is now a movie
A scene from the "Watu Wote" film, based on the militant ambush of a Mandera, Kenya, bus in December 2015. Photo courtesy of Hamberg Media School NAIROBI, Kenya A bus attack in northern Kenya during which Muslims shielded Christians from al-Shabab militants is the subject of a fictional film adaptation that focuses on religious integration and coexistence.
