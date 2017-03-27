Jesus Army sex offender sentenced for string of indecent acts...
Nigel Perkins was arrested in Cornwall as part of Operation Lifeboat, conducted by Northamptonshire Police, which investigated allegations of abuse at the Jesus Army. A "predatory" man who indecently assaulted young boys while part of a Christian organisation in the 1980s has been sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.
Read more at Northampton Today.
