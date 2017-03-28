Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may ban them
Judges of Russia's Supreme Court attend a hearing in Moscow on Jan. 23, 2014. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Maxim Shemetov Russia's Supreme Court will soon decide whether to label Jehovah's Witnesses as an extremist group, a designation members of the faith fear would lead to the shuttering of their more than 2,300 congregations in that country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|15 hr
|red blood relative
|2
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC