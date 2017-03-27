Jaci Velasquez - 'Trust/Confio' album review
On her first full-length project in more than five years, Jaci Velasquez showcases her personal and worshipful side with contemporary-Latin pop stylings and a lovely voice that sounds like it's barely taken a break. The singer-songwriter's Integrity Music debut actually comes in two forms, the entirely English Trust and its Spanish companion ConfA o , though no matter one's primary language, the selections come from a Heavenly Place .
