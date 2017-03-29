Is Trump's Supreme Court nominee an abortion foe's dream - " or nightmare?

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in to testify at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/James Lawler Duggan Religious conservatives whose support propelled Donald Trump to the White House often justified misgivings about the Republican's character flaws by arguing that Trump's potential picks for the Supreme Court overrode all other factors because the justices' rulings would determine the course of the nation's future far beyond any president's term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.