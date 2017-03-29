Is Trump's Supreme Court nominee an abortion foe's dream - " or nightmare?
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in to testify at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/James Lawler Duggan Religious conservatives whose support propelled Donald Trump to the White House often justified misgivings about the Republican's character flaws by arguing that Trump's potential picks for the Supreme Court overrode all other factors because the justices' rulings would determine the course of the nation's future far beyond any president's term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses fear Russian government may...
|11 hr
|red blood relative
|2
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC