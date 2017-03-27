Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throw...

Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throwing Shots At Drake In New Song? [Exclusive Video]

23 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Just a few days after Drake 's "More Life" album dropped, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new song "The Heart Part 4." The song is reportedly a spontaneous move by Kendrick, and is not a part of his upcoming album. Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

