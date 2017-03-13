Grammy winning gospel singer Sandi Pa...

Grammy winning gospel singer Sandi Patty marks 30 years of performing with 'The Farewell Tour'

Sandi Patty, a five- time Grammy winner and gospel singer, is embarking on a 14-city series of concerts called "The Farewell Tour" marking the end of 30 years of a performance career. Sandra Faye "Sandi" Patty, who received Grammy awards for "More Than Wonderful" and "I've Just Seen Jesus," gained her professional nickname "The Voice" as an acclaimed gospel vocalist.

