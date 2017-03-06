GM sheds money drain, gains cash with sale of European unit

By shedding the bulk of its European operations, General Motors is getting rid of a perennial money drain and gaining essential cash that it can use to reward shareholders and invest in future technology such as electric cars and ride-sharing. GM on Monday sold its European Opel and Vauxhall brands to French carmaker PSA Group for roughly $2.33 billion, retreating from the world's third-largest auto market after almost two decades of futile efforts to make money.

