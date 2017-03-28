From 'blasphemer' to follower of God:...

From 'blasphemer' to follower of God: We Are Messengers' Darren Mulligan details journey of faith

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Darren Mulligan ran away to America to pursue a career in rock music and to escape his responsibilities at home in Ireland. Mulligan's then-girlfriend was struggling with an eating disorder and coping with the loss of her father to alcoholism when the Irish rocker made what he calls a selfish decision to leave his small town to seek fame for all the wrong reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Christian Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach Mar 20 Lynda Loper 1
News Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ... Mar 9 Duke defender 1
News Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15) Feb '17 dP cassie 18
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... Feb '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Gay ornament pulled from store after protest Dec '16 Staton 9
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Empower women by standing for religious freedom Dec '16 Carcharondon Carc... 2
See all Christian Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Christian Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC