French politicians avoided religion - until this presidential campaign
French politicians avoided religion - until this presidential campaign Separation of church and state is normally taken so seriously that politicians rarely if ever mention their faith. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nMvuxF Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen arrives for a television debate at French TV station TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, on March 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Mark Bennett: 'Theo and His Brother Paul' play ...
|Mar 9
|Duke defender
|1
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC