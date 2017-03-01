FEATURE-Zimbabwe's struggling health ...

FEATURE-Zimbabwe's struggling health system leans on unsung heroines

As Zimbabwe's health service buckles amid low levels of public funding and a government freeze on hiring medical staff, volunteers have stepped in to take the strain. Home-based carers can be found across Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city, where they work with local clinics to monitor tuberculosis and HIV patients, making sure they take their medication as prescribed.

