Faith-Based Music Memoirs to Read this Spring
A number of Christian singers are swapping music for the written word this spring with books on lessons they've learned from the stage and the stories behind their songs. With diverse backgrounds in gospel, country, and contemporary music genres, each artist explores how their faith intersects with their fame and what music means to them.
Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
