Explainer: What's behind the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye
After months of a political scandal that has crippled South Korea, President Park Geun-hye on Friday was stripped of her powers by the Constitutional Court. Allegations that Park's long-time friend and daughter of a cult leader with no official role in the administration pulled government strings from the shadows has united many in a state of boiling rage.
