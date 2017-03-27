Eleven-year-old disabled boy was forc...

Eleven-year-old disabled boy was forcibly baptized at an evangelical church in Chardon,...

22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The mentor of an 11-year-old developmentally disabled Geauga County boy told the boy's parents he was taking him to a church picnic when he picked him up last August 28. But the Big Brother volunteer had other plans in mind that day which have haunted the boy with nightmares ever since, and infuriated the boy's parents, April and Gregg DeFibaugh of Hambden Township. According to a lawsuit the parents filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Pastor Matt Chesnes of the Morning Star Friends Church in Chardon was presiding over a group baptism that Friday.

