Drake Reveals He Sends 'Drunk Texts' to Jennifer Lopez in His New Song
Jennifer Lopez may have moved on from Drake with Alex Rodriguez, but it seems Drake is still holding on. The Toronto-born rapper premiered his playlist More Life on OVO Sound Radio on Saturday, and in his song "Free Smoke," Drake admits he sometimes sends drunk texts to Jennifer.
