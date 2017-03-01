Dove-winning Christian vocalist to perform at Link Centre
Dove Award-winning singer and performer Ginny Owens isn't sure if her upcoming concert in Tupelo will be her first visit to town, but she is certain it will be memorable. "I can't actually remember if I have been there or not, but as long as I've been doing this, chances are good that I have," Owens said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Christian Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Michele Bachmann's push to convert Jews is ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|dP cassie
|18
|In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ...
|Feb 14
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Gay ornament pulled from store after protest
|Dec '16
|Staton
|9
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Empower women by standing for religious freedom
|Dec '16
|Carcharondon Carc...
|2
|Turkey post-coup crackdown also targets US Prot...
|Dec '16
|Rockstar
|5
|Franklin Graham rebuts pope on Islam: - This is... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|narako
|2
Find what you want!
Search Christian Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC