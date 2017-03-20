Dove Award-winning Christian band to perform in Priceville

Christian pop group Big Daddy Weave, best known for the chart-topping hits "Love Come to Life," "Redeemed," "The Only Name," "Overwhelmed" and "My Story," will bring their Dove Award-winning sound to Priceville High School on Sunday. Headlined by Big Daddy Weave, the Set Free tour will open with artists We Are Messengers and Zach Williams.

