Dove Award-winning Christian band to perform in Priceville
Christian pop group Big Daddy Weave, best known for the chart-topping hits "Love Come to Life," "Redeemed," "The Only Name," "Overwhelmed" and "My Story," will bring their Dove Award-winning sound to Priceville High School on Sunday. Headlined by Big Daddy Weave, the Set Free tour will open with artists We Are Messengers and Zach Williams.
