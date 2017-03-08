Don Moen, Darlene Zschech bring heaven down at Ghana Praise 2017

In what seemed to be a torrid test of patience of eager patrons who had converged at the Independence Square to spend an invaluable period in the presence of their Creator, the adage "good things come to those who wait" will suffice to define their experience at the just ended Ghana Praise 2017. Headlining the international gospel concert was Ghana's oldest favourite international Christian artist, Don Moen, perhaps to match the celebration of the retirement age of the country.

