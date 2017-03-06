Deputy HeadteacherKentOpportunity for...

Deputy HeadteacherKentOpportunity for a Deputy Head. You will be able ...

2 hrs ago Read more: Times Educational Supplement

A unique and rare opportunity has arisen to work as Deputy Head in a unique Christian setting. Trinity Sevenoaks was established 4 years ago by a handful of local Christians and today, 460 students occupy a brand new state of the art building with demand for places exceptionally high.

